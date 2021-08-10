GOVERNMENT has called on female voters to heed ECZ’s announcement that they should not have any nail polish or artificial nails on their left thumb as they go to vote this Thursday.

In a statement, Tuesday, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga urged female voters to take the announcement seriously to avoid any inconvenience.

“Government is calling on female voters to heed the announcement from the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) that they should ensure that they have no nail polish or artificial nails on their left thumb when they go to vote this Thursday. The female voters should take this seriously to avoid any inconvenience as ECZ has made it clear that a female voter with nail polish or artificial nail extensions cannot be allowed to vote,” he stated.

“The announcement is timely to ensure that no one is disadvantaged in any way to exercise their right to vote in the elections. Government also wishes to reiterate its call for citizens to observe the COVID-19 preventive measures as they got to vote on Thursday. In this regard, government is calling on the media to intensify public sensitization ahead of the polls.”