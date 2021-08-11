SOME PF officials were on Wednesday chased from Mpulungu by suspected UPND supporters when they attempted to conduct some last minute campaigns. In a viral video, the residents, some clad in UPND regalia, were seen preventing the PF officials from alighting a helicopter. They were heard asking the people in the helicopter to leave the area as the PF officials had not been going to the constituency for a long time, wondering what they wanted there now. Others were heard saying they wanted change. Northern Province Police Commissioner Jestus Nsokolo...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.