SOME PF officials were on Wednesday chased from Mpulungu by suspected UPND supporters when they attempted to conduct some last minute campaigns. In a viral video, the residents, some clad in UPND regalia, were seen preventing the PF officials from alighting a helicopter. They were heard asking the people in the helicopter to leave the area as the PF officials had not been going to the constituency for a long time, wondering what they wanted there now. Others were heard saying they wanted change. Northern Province Police Commissioner Jestus Nsokolo...
Menu