The Electoral Commission of Zambia has so far announced results for 128 of 156 constituencies with UPND’s Hakainde Hichilema maintaining a massive lead by 860,166 votes which his rival President Edgar Lungu cannot catch.
Meanwhile, there was commotion at Mulungushi International Conference Centre this evening when a visibly intoxicated PF MCC Paul Moonga disrupted proceedings and was dragged out of the auditorium by the military. More details on this story later.
The consolidated results for the 128 constituencies announced so far are as follows:
UPND- 2,324,847
PF- 1,464,681
The results for the 128 constituencies announced on Sunday are:
(The commission is set to announce the results of the remaining 28 constituencies later today.)
Chitambo – PF 12,089
UPND 4,347
Kasenegwa – PF 17,334
UPND 12,711
Lumezhi – PF 20,072
UPND 11,267
Kwacha – UPND 24,391
PF 18,980
Katuba – UPND 24,119
PF 11,903
Mafinga – PF 15,408
UPND 9,910
Gwembe – UPND 23,147
PF 416
Chadiza – UPND 16,369
PF 10,754
Chisamba – UPND 18,011
PF 9,620
Choma Central – UPND 53,973
PF 4,086
Mwandi – UPND 9,554
PF 1,759
Nyimba – PF 21,288
UPND 11,446
Mwense – PF 17,261
UPND 4,174
Nakonde – PF 19,735
UPND 18,086
Msanzala – PF 15,688
UPND 8,021
Livingstone – UPND 45,368
PF 13,273
Chipangali – PF 22,732
UPND 12,965
Kasama Central – PF 26,358
UPND 17,649
Bweengwa – UPND 21,497
PF 309
Solwezi Central – UPND 47,946
PF 6,966
Bahati – PF 18,377
UPND 10,203
Mpongwe – UPND 20,509
PF 8,724
Monze Central – UPND 47,427
PF 1,974
Katombora – UPND 42,466
PF 1,358
Chinsali – PF 26,620
UPND 10,079
Luampa – UPND 11,857
PF 2,831
Mpulungu – UPND 19,359
PF 16,252
Lukulu East – UPND 19,016
PF 2,537
Malole – PF 35,042
UPND 11,538
Lunte – PF 9,953
UPND 7,455
Sesheke – UPND 15,642
PF 2,548
Mulobezi – UPND 9,647
PF 1,448
Mwembeshi – UPND 22,836
PF 2,918
Chama North – PF 12,062
UPND 8,968
Mufulira – UPND 12,594
PF 10,110
Chongwe – UPND 37,995
PF 23,374
Senanga – UPND 22,191
PF 1,249
Mambilima – PF 11,438
UPND 3,915
Chama South – PF 10, 059
UPND 6,775
Vubwi – PF 10,421
UPND 4,813
Chililabombwe – UPND 24,913
PF 14,705
Kasempa – UPND 24,190
PF 2,060
Keembe – UPND 25,064
PF 7,787
Wusakile – UPND 17,684
PF 14,698
Kanchibiya – PF 18,650
UPND 2,651
Kanyama – UPND 61,892
PF 39,994
Chilubi – PF 18,493
UPND 13,855
Mpika – PF 29,237
UPND 9,930
Luanshya – UPND 21,993
PF 14,915
Sioma – UPND 14,009
PF 799
Matero – PF 51,832
UPND 40,612
Kamfinsa – UPND 18,936
PF 14,866
Mwinulunga – UPND 36,240
PF 2,170
Petauke – PF 31,232
UPND 10,970
Chiengi – UPND 18,884
PF 15,075
Nalikwanda – UPND 10,400
PF 1,614
Bwacha – PF 18,647
UPND 16,360
Kapiri Mposhi
PF–23,883
UPND-30,979
Luapula
UPND-4,532
PF- 8,631
Nalolo
PF- 2,305
UPND- 13,744
Lufwanyama
PF- 6,483
UPND-17,718
Chawama
UPND-23,938
PF- 31,967
Kalomo – UPND 41,028
PF 1,401