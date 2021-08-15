The Electoral Commission of Zambia has so far announced results for 128 of 156 constituencies with UPND’s Hakainde Hichilema maintaining a massive lead by 860,166 votes which his rival President Edgar Lungu cannot catch.

Meanwhile, there was commotion at Mulungushi International Conference Centre this evening when a visibly intoxicated PF MCC Paul Moonga disrupted proceedings and was dragged out of the auditorium by the military. More details on this story later.

The consolidated results for the 128 constituencies announced so far are as follows:

UPND- 2,324,847

PF- 1,464,681

The results for the 128 constituencies announced on Sunday are:

(The commission is set to announce the results of the remaining 28 constituencies later today.)

Chitambo – PF 12,089

UPND 4,347

Kasenegwa – PF 17,334

UPND 12,711

Lumezhi – PF 20,072

UPND 11,267

Kwacha – UPND 24,391

PF 18,980

Katuba – UPND 24,119

PF 11,903

Mafinga – PF 15,408

UPND 9,910

Gwembe – UPND 23,147

PF 416

Chadiza – UPND 16,369

PF 10,754

Chisamba – UPND 18,011

PF 9,620

Choma Central – UPND 53,973

PF 4,086

Mwandi – UPND 9,554

PF 1,759

Nyimba – PF 21,288

UPND 11,446

Mwense – PF 17,261

UPND 4,174

Nakonde – PF 19,735

UPND 18,086

Msanzala – PF 15,688

UPND 8,021

Livingstone – UPND 45,368

PF 13,273

Chipangali – PF 22,732

UPND 12,965

Kasama Central – PF 26,358

UPND 17,649

Bweengwa – UPND 21,497

PF 309

Solwezi Central – UPND 47,946

PF 6,966

Bahati – PF 18,377

UPND 10,203

Mpongwe – UPND 20,509

PF 8,724

Monze Central – UPND 47,427

PF 1,974

Katombora – UPND 42,466

PF 1,358

Chinsali – PF 26,620

UPND 10,079

Luampa – UPND 11,857

PF 2,831

Mpulungu – UPND 19,359

PF 16,252

Lukulu East – UPND 19,016

PF 2,537

Malole – PF 35,042

UPND 11,538

Lunte – PF 9,953

UPND 7,455

Sesheke – UPND 15,642

PF 2,548

Mulobezi – UPND 9,647

PF 1,448

Mwembeshi – UPND 22,836

PF 2,918

Chama North – PF 12,062

UPND 8,968

Mufulira – UPND 12,594

PF 10,110

Chongwe – UPND 37,995

PF 23,374

Senanga – UPND 22,191

PF 1,249

Mambilima – PF 11,438

UPND 3,915

Chama South – PF 10, 059

UPND 6,775

Vubwi – PF 10,421

UPND 4,813

Chililabombwe – UPND 24,913

PF 14,705

Kasempa – UPND 24,190

PF 2,060

Keembe – UPND 25,064

PF 7,787

Wusakile – UPND 17,684

PF 14,698

Kanchibiya – PF 18,650

UPND 2,651

Kanyama – UPND 61,892

PF 39,994

Chilubi – PF 18,493

UPND 13,855

Mpika – PF 29,237

UPND 9,930

Luanshya – UPND 21,993

PF 14,915

Sioma – UPND 14,009

PF 799

Matero – PF 51,832

UPND 40,612

Kamfinsa – UPND 18,936

PF 14,866

Mwinulunga – UPND 36,240

PF 2,170

Petauke – PF 31,232

UPND 10,970

Chiengi – UPND 18,884

PF 15,075

Nalikwanda – UPND 10,400

PF 1,614

Bwacha – PF 18,647

UPND 16,360

Kapiri Mposhi

PF–23,883

UPND-30,979

PF–23,883

UPND-30,979

Luapula

UPND-4,532

PF- 8,631

UPND-4,532

PF- 8,631

Nalolo

PF- 2,305

UPND- 13,744

PF- 2,305

UPND- 13,744

Lufwanyama

PF- 6,483

UPND-17,718

PF- 6,483

UPND-17,718

Chawama

UPND-23,938

PF- 31,967

Kalomo – UPND 41,028

PF 1,401