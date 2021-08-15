The Electoral Commission of Zambia has so far announced results for 128 of 156 constituencies with UPND’s Hakainde Hichilema maintaining a massive lead by 860,166 votes which his rival President Edgar Lungu cannot catch.

Meanwhile, there was commotion at Mulungushi International Conference Centre this evening when a visibly intoxicated PF MCC Paul Moonga disrupted proceedings and was dragged out of the auditorium by the military. More details on this story later.

The consolidated results for the 128 constituencies announced so far are as follows:

UPND- 2,324,847
PF- 1,464,681

The results for the 128 constituencies announced on Sunday are:
(The commission is set to announce the results of the remaining 28 constituencies later today.)

Chitambo – PF 12,089
UPND 4,347

Kasenegwa – PF 17,334
UPND 12,711

Lumezhi – PF 20,072
UPND 11,267

Kwacha – UPND 24,391
PF 18,980

Katuba – UPND 24,119
PF 11,903

Mafinga – PF 15,408
UPND 9,910

Gwembe – UPND 23,147
PF 416

Chadiza – UPND 16,369
PF 10,754

Chisamba – UPND 18,011
PF 9,620

Choma Central – UPND 53,973
PF 4,086

Mwandi – UPND 9,554
PF 1,759

Nyimba – PF 21,288
UPND 11,446

Mwense – PF 17,261
UPND 4,174

Nakonde – PF 19,735
UPND 18,086

Msanzala – PF 15,688
UPND 8,021

Livingstone – UPND 45,368
PF 13,273

Chipangali – PF 22,732
UPND 12,965

Kasama Central – PF 26,358
UPND 17,649

Bweengwa – UPND 21,497
PF 309

Solwezi Central – UPND 47,946
PF 6,966

Bahati – PF 18,377
UPND 10,203

Mpongwe – UPND 20,509
PF 8,724

Monze Central – UPND 47,427
PF 1,974

Katombora – UPND 42,466
PF 1,358

Chinsali – PF 26,620
UPND 10,079

Luampa – UPND 11,857
PF 2,831

Mpulungu – UPND 19,359
PF 16,252

Lukulu East – UPND 19,016
PF 2,537

Malole – PF 35,042
UPND 11,538

Lunte – PF 9,953
UPND 7,455

Sesheke – UPND 15,642
PF 2,548

Mulobezi – UPND 9,647
PF 1,448

Mwembeshi – UPND 22,836
PF 2,918

Chama North – PF 12,062
UPND 8,968

Mufulira – UPND 12,594
PF 10,110

Chongwe – UPND 37,995
PF 23,374

Senanga – UPND 22,191
PF 1,249

Mambilima – PF 11,438
UPND 3,915

Chama South – PF 10, 059
UPND 6,775

Vubwi – PF 10,421
UPND 4,813

Chililabombwe – UPND 24,913
PF 14,705

Kasempa – UPND 24,190
PF 2,060

Keembe – UPND 25,064
PF 7,787

Wusakile – UPND 17,684
PF 14,698

Kanchibiya – PF 18,650
UPND 2,651

Kanyama – UPND 61,892
PF 39,994

Chilubi – PF 18,493
UPND 13,855

Mpika – PF 29,237
UPND 9,930

Luanshya – UPND 21,993
PF 14,915

Sioma – UPND 14,009
PF 799

Matero – PF 51,832
UPND 40,612

Kamfinsa – UPND 18,936
PF 14,866

Mwinulunga – UPND 36,240
PF 2,170

Petauke – PF 31,232
UPND 10,970

Chiengi – UPND 18,884
PF 15,075

Nalikwanda – UPND 10,400
PF 1,614

Bwacha – PF 18,647
UPND 16,360

[6:10 pm, 15/08/2021] Julia Malunga: Kapiri Mposhi

PF–23,883
UPND-30,979
[6:13 pm, 15/08/2021] Julia Malunga: Luapula
UPND-4,532
PF- 8,631

[6:15 pm, 15/08/2021] Julia Malunga: Nalolo
PF- 2,305
UPND- 13,744
[6:17 pm, 15/08/2021] Julia Malunga: Lufwanyama
PF- 6,483
UPND-17,718

Chawama
UPND-23,938
PF- 31,967

Kalomo – UPND 41,028
PF 1,401