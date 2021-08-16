Outgoing Republican President Edgar Lungu says he will comply with the constitutional provisions to transfer power peacefully to President-elect Hakainde Hichilema.

Addressing the nation, President Lungu thanked the Zambian people for giving him an opportunity to be a Republican President.

He also congratulated President-elect Hichilema for becoming the seventh President.

“I want to thank you the Zambian people for giving me the opportunity to be your President. I will forever cherish and appreciate the authority you vested in me. All I ever wanted to do was to serve my country to the best of my abilities. Together with you, we did score in many areas. Countrymen and women, we held our general elections on Thursday and the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has released the final results. Based on the ECZ results, I will comply with the Constitutional provisions for peaceful transitions of power. I would therefore congratulate my brother the President-elect, his Excellency Mr Hakainde Hichilema for becoming the seventh Republican President,” said President Lungu.