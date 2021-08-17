FORMER Luangeni PF member of parliament Charles Zulu says the outgoing ruling party lost the just ended general elections because it grew “big-headed”. And Zulu says he has decided to resign from the PF and as a member of the Central Committee because the top leadership did more talking than listening. In an interview, Zulu said he believed Hakainde Hichilema would turn the country around. “I tried myself as the member of the central committee, I spoke and advised but people did not want to listen. And now, you are...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.