Transparency International Zambia president Reuben Lifuka makes his submission at the News Diggers! And OSISA round table conference on fair media coverage during elections at Le Elementos Hotel in Lusaka on May 8, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

GOVERNANCE Activist Rueben Lifuka has urged the new administration to allow Law Enforcement Agencies to investigate and prosecute all corruption cases, including any which may involve President Edgar Lungu, warning that it’s too early to send signals to the PF that all is forgiven. And Lifuka says PF had become worse than the party it replaced, MMD, as its members involved themselves in corruption scandals, arrogance and tribal division, among other ills. In a statement, Tuesday, Lifuka said it would be a betrayal of public trust if the new administration...