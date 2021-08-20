PRESIDENT-ELECT Hakainde Hichilema says his administration will guarantee the independence of law enforcement agencies because the country needs them.

And Hichilema says during his tenure of office, citizens will live free from political threats.

In a statement shared on his official Facebook Page, Thursday, Hichilema heads of law enforcement agencies that his administration would fully support them in carrying out their mandate without political interference.

“This afternoon we held a meeting with the Director Generals of the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC), Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC). They all briefed us on how they have been working. These institutions are key in governance and ensuring accountability for public resources. Our administration will fully support these institutions so that they can carry out their mandates without political interference. We are firm believers in independent institutions because our country needs them. We will guarantee their independence and strict adherence to non-interference. We are committed to ensuring that every taxpayer’s kwacha counts,” Hichilema stated.

And in another statement, Hichilema said the UPND government would maintain bilateral and multilateral talks with a strong focus on building an economy that provides jobs, food and positive change for all Zambians.

“This morning we had a meeting with Ambassadors Mrs Anne Wagner-Mitchell of Germany, Mrs Pirjo Suomela-Chowdhury of Finland, Ms Anna Maj Hultgård of Sweden, and Ambassador Antonio Maggiore of Italy. We discussed issues of mutual interest and encouraged them to engage with the Zambian people from all walks of life. Our renewed commitment to human rights, and individual freedoms, and liberties will once again restore Zambia to its rightful place as a bastion of freedom and stability in the region. During our tenure in office, citizens will live free from political threats because that is what democracy requires of us,” stated Hichilema.

“Further, a society where human rights are respected, can and will be a catalyst for economic development as people engage in meaningful debates and economic activities, knowing that their life and property are protected. In the interest of our country, we will continue with these bilateral and multilateral talks, with a strong focus on building an economy which provides jobs, food, and positive change for all Zambians.”