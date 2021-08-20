PF secretary general Davies Mwila says there is no need to remove outgoing President Edgar Lungu’s immunity because he has not committed any crime. Recently, civil rights activist Fumba Chama alias Pilato said he would call for the removal of President Lungu’s immunity once Parliament convened so that he could explain how he amassed so much wealth within a short period of time. But commenting on this in an interview, Mwila said removal of President Lungu’s immunity would be a waste of tax payer’s money because such undertakings had not...



