POLICE in Ndola have arrested a 48-year-old man for beating up his 46-year-old lover after he found her sleeping with another man.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Elias Chushi said the suspect went to visit his lover around 00:20 hours but found her sleeping with another man.

Chushi said the victim, who was admitted to Ndola Teaching Hospital, was in a critical condition.

“A 46-year-old woman of Kabulanda Compound in Ndola is admitted to Ndola Teaching Hospital, nursing serious injuries after she was assaulted by her man friend,” said Chushi.

“On 20th August, 2021 around 00:20 hours at Kabulanda Compound in Ndola, the woman was sleeping in her house with another man, when his manfriend Milen Kangwa 48, stormed into the house and assaulted her using a metal bar, which he repeatedly hit her with on her face.”

Chushi said the suspect has been arrested and is in Police custody.