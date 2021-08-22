INDEPENDENT Broadcasting Authority (IBA) director general Josephine Mapoma has refuted claims that UPND directed the authority to issue Prime TV a broadcasting licence. In a statement, Sunday, Mapoma said there was nothing irregular about the authority awarding Prime Television a licence, insisting that IBA acted independently in doing so without any instructions from the newly elected party. “The Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) would like to refute assertions that the Authority was directed by the newly-elected United Party for National Development (UPND) to issue a broadcasting licence to Prime Television. The...



