POLITICAL analyst Alex Ngoma has advised the UPND government to consider engaging relevant stakeholders on how to deal with the Public Order Act in order to reach a consensus. In an interview, Friday, Ngoma said there was need to reform the Public Order Act as it was seen to favour those in the ruling party. “What we have noticed is that when parties are in the opposition, they don’t want the public order act. But when they get into the government, they would actually find that it works to their...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.