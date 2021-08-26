CIVIL Servants and Allied Workers Union of Zambia president Davy Chiyobe says the union will advocate for the reinstatement of the 41 civil servants who were retired in national interest after PF won in 2016. And Chiyobe says the removal of cadres from bus stations and markets is more like a second independence, as citizens are now free from cadre harassment. At a media briefing, Wednesday, Chiyobe expressed gratitude to President Hakainde Hichilema over his assurance that no civil servant would be unfairly retired in national interest. “We are grateful...



