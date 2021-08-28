Inspector General of police Kakoma Kanganja during the official opening of the media training course in the safety and security of journalists at Lilayi training college in Lusaka on June 7, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

INSPECTOR General of Police Kakoma Kanganja says he has not yet been fired.

Commenting on rumours of dismissal in a Police WhatsApp group, Kanganja said when it happens, he will be fired in a proper manner.

“IG fired! The president doesn’t fire through unauthorized individuals. When time comes it will be properly done. It is the prerogative of the President not disgruntled characters with no bearing in the society,” said Kanganja.

“When time (comes), I will bid farewell like Madam Katongo says; what goes up must come down! No ill feeling at all.”