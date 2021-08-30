People’s Alliance for Change (PAC) leader Andyford Banda addresses journalists shortly after the filing in of nomination papers at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on May 18, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PEOPLE’S Alliance for Change (PAC) president Andyford Banda says the UPND campaign pledge of providing free education from primary to tertiary level is unattainable at the moment. And Banda says President Hakainde Hichilema should not be rushed into selecting his Cabinet. Speaking when he featured on Hot FM’s Hot Seat programme, Thursday, Banda said the country had no revenue to sustain free education for all. “This is a very hard one. I will be very honest [for] this promise to be fulfilled, it will be hard. First of all, in...