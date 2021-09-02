PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has revealed that some people are trying to make last minute movements of stolen funds. And President Hichilema says there are lot of people who are not working but are on the payroll, which is exerting more stress on the Treasury. Meanwhile, President Hichilema says his choice of Bank of Zambia Governor will reinforce the confidence which his administration has inspired. In an interview with BBC’s Lukwesa Burak which aired on Wednesday evening, President Hichilema said he inherited an extremely difficult situation. “I have inherited an extremely...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.