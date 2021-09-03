Acting Chief Justice Michael Musonda and TIZ Chapter vice president Dr Annie Chewe at the launch of the Supreme Court, Constitutional Court, Court of Appeal and Local Court service charters at High Court grounds in Lusaka on September 2, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ACTING Chief Justice Michael Musonda says everyone who has been given the authority to do something on behalf of the people should not set about to alienate them. And Transparency International Zambia (TIZ) Chapter vice-president Dr Anne Chewe says interventions aimed at tackling corruption will only yield positive results if weaknesses that exist in institutions are addressed. Speaking during the launch of Service Charters for the Supreme court, Constitutional court, Court of Appeal and the Local Courts, Thursday, Justice Musonda said there was need to ensure that laws were expressed...