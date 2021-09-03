ECONOMIST Dr Grieve Chelwa says getting on an IMF programme has potential to inflict pain on ordinary Zambians and there are other options to consider as the new government works towards reviving the economy. Speaking when he featured on Hot FM’s Hot Breakfast Show, Wednesday, Dr Chelwa, however, noted that the current government was highly likely to clinch a deal with the Brenton Woods institution because it was more organised than the previous administration. “It’s kind of like going on a diet. You want to lose weight, you go on...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.