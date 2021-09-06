UPND’s Monze Member of Parliament Jack Mwiimbu at the opposition political party joint press conference at Falls Way in Lusaka on May 9, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MONZE Central UPND member of parliament Jack Mwimbu says his party did not bar opposition PF from nominating a candidate for the Speaker, First Deputy Speaker and Second Deputy Speaker positions. Commenting on Leader of the opposition in Parliament Brian Mundubile’s remarks that UPND was trying to kill the opposition, Mwiimbu said PF failed to nominate any candidates. “I want to state that as far as we are concerned as UPND, we did not bar anyone from contesting the position of Speaker, First Deputy Speaker, Second Deputy Speaker. The provisions...