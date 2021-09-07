Socialist party leader Dr Fred M’membe during the filing in of Presidential nomination papers at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on May 19, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

SOCIALIST Party deputy general secretary Dr Fred M’membe says his party’s poor performance in the just ended general elections was surprising and unexpected. And Dr M’membe says the UPND government does not need to do much to satisfy Zambians because the previous administrations’ performance was poor. Speaking when he featured on Diamond TV’s Costa programme, Sunday, M’membe said his party would reorganise itself for the future. “The result was surprising, it was not the result we expected, it is not the result we wanted. But the whole process was not...