PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says his government will introduce specialised fast-track stolen assets recovery mechanisms and courts for corruption and economic crimes. And President Hichilema says there will be an immediate stop to excessive public expenditure as a way of halting further accumulation of debt. Speaking during the ceremonial opening of the first session of the 13th National Assembly, Friday, President Hichilema said there would be no sacred cows in the fight against corruption whether from the past, present and future. “Our administration abhors corruption. We have a zero-tolerance policy on...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.