MINISTER of Justice Mulambo Haimbe says the constitutional amendment Bill number 10 will not be re-introduced to parliament because it was defeated. And Haimbe says the introduction of the fast-track stolen assets mechanisms for corruption and economic crimes is important because it will urgently recover what belongs to the people. Speaking when he featured on ZNBC’s Sunday Interview, Haimbe said any constitutional reform would be taken from a fresh perspective and would be consensus-driven. “Certainly not, Bill 10 was defeated. Certainly, any constitutional reform will be taken from a fresh...



