Patriotic Front (PF) chairperson for legal affairs Brian Mundubile during an interview with News Diggers! at his office in Lusaka on April 12, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

LEADER of the Opposition Brian Mundubile says former president Edgar Lungu had every reason to petition the elections given the violence which characterised the polls but he decided to look at the bigger picture, which is Zambia. Giving his maiden speech in Parliament and contributing to the motion moved by Vice-President Mutale Nalumango on the approval and establishment of government ministries and departments, Tuesday, Mundubile said Lungu was a statesman. “Madam Speaker, I wish to thank the former Head of State president Edgar Chagwa Lungu for being magnanimous in conceding...