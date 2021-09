UPND secretary general Batuka Imenda at the national prayers for peaceful elections in Zambia at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Lusaka on August 1, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

UPND secretary general Batuke Imenda says PF should wait until at the end of the five-year tenure if they want to know what it means to manage an economy. And Imenda has asked whether Kabushi PF member of parliament Bowman Lusambo has ever been to the United States for him to compare some bridges or roads in Zambia to those in that country. In an interview, Imenda said the PF cannot claim to have laid a foundation for development when they failed to do what was expected of them. “Let...