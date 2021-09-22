ZPPA Director General Idah Chella on Sunday struggled to prove her organisation’s relevance as far as preventing overpriced public procurement is concerned. Featuring on ZNBC’s Sunday Interview, said at the moment, ZPPA was just an oversight institution which does not get involved in the procurement of certain things. She said this when she was asked about ZPPA’s role in some procurements which the public have deemed outrageous like the fire trucks and the Honeybee saga. “Like I mentioned before, all PE’s (Procuring Entities) are decentralised. So ZPPA doesn’t get involved...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.