INSPECTOR General of Police Lemmy Kajoba has directed all Provincial Deputy Police Commissioners to ensure that traffic police officers suspend Snap Road Traffic checkpoints across the country. And Kajoba says traffic police officers will however conduct highway motorised patrols and shall be expected to perform traffic management duties when need arises. According to a statement issued by police spokesperson Esther Katongo, Tuesday, Kajoba guided that only recognized Security Checkpoints which operate on a 24 hour basis should remain operational. “The Inspector General of Police, Lemmy Kajoba has directed all Provincial...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.