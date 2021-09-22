PF deputy national chairperson Davies Chama says no one can stop the UPND government if they want to use the fight against corruption as a scapegoat to avoid delivering on their campaign promises. And Chama says there are no internal wrangles in PF, arguing that people are just imagining something which is not there. In an interview, Chama said law enforcement agencies were free to carry out investigations as PF officials did not move with their offices or documents. “I do not have the instruments of power. Those who have...



