UPND secretary general Batuke Imenda says the UPND government will not keep quiet for fear of being accused of not liking criticism. Commenting on Kanchibiya PF member of parliament Sunday Chanda’s remarks that the UPND government was in defence mode and believes it cannot be criticised, Imenda said the UPND administration would not sit back while critics wrongly criticize them for things that do not exist. He said the UPND government had opened the public media to the opposition so that they could express themselves. “If there is anything that...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.