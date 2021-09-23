THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in Kasama has arrested an assistant civil engineer at Kanchibiya Town Council for corrupt practices involving K60,000. In a statement, ACC spokesperson Queen Chibwe said Luckson Chishimba aged 34 had been charged with one count of corrupt practices by a public officer for corruptly soliciting K60,000 cash gratification. “The Anti-Corruption Commission in Kasama has arrested an assistant civil engineer at Kanchibiya Town Council for corrupt practices involving K60,000.00. Luckson Chishimba aged 34 of Chitulika in Mpika has been charged with one count of Corrupt Practices by...



