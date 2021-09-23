UPND chairperson for Strategy Sylvia Masebo and Charmaine Musonda in George Township during the road show for the mayarol candidate Kangwa Chileshe on July 16, 2018 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PF member Charmaine Musonda says everyone makes mistakes and it is not unusual for politicians to rejoin political parties they left at some point. And Musonda said she was invited by UPND to rejoin the party. On Tuesday, angry UPND supporters evicted Musonda from the party national secretariat when she attempted to rejoin the UPND. Musonda, who was Chilanga constituency UPND aspiring candidate in 2018, joined PF when she was not adopted to contest in the August general elections. In an interview, Musonda said someone sponsored some UPND supporters to...