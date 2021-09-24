Home Affairs Minister Jack Mwiimbu at the opposition political party joint press conference at Falls Way in Lusaka on May 9, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

SPEAKER of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti has directed Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu to give a ministerial statement before Wednesday next week on the violence incidents which have engulfed the country. Speaker Mutti was ruling on a point of order raised by Shiwang’andu PF member of parliament Stephen Kampyongo. Kampyongo said some incidents had indicated that UPND cadres had attacked PF members. “Madam Speaker, I raise on standing orders 144, raising a matter of urgent public importance. Madam Speaker, recently we have had reports of violent...