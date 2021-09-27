RAINBOW Party general secretary Wynter Kabimba says if President Hakainde Hichilema continues making pronouncements that the PF government was corrupt, he will force investigative agencies to start rounding up innocent people. And Kabimba says youths did not vote out PF because of corruption but because they wanted jobs. In an interview, Kabimba said it was not right for the Head of State to prejudice investigations. “Nobody has been convicted so far over corruption charges, we have not heard of any official in the PF government who has been arrested or...



