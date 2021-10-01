ACTIONAID Zambia says it would be interesting to know which law investigative agencies are using to interrogate the PF considering that there is no legal framework that compels political parties to disclose their sources of funding. And ActionAid says it might be justifiable for the PF to feel victimised because law enforcement agencies could not identify irregularities in their individual activities before the change of government. In an interview, ActionAid country director Nalucha Ziba noted that Zambia currently did not have a legal framework that compelled political parties to disclose...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.