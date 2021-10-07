MMD leader Nevers Mumba has urged President Hakainde Hichilema to remain true to his promise of improving the electoral environment, saying Zambia’s electoral process is “totally rotten”. On Monday, President Hichilema said his government remained committed to improving Zambia’s electoral environment to ensure respect for human rights, liberties and democratic space to campaign. Commenting on this in an interview, Tuesday, Mumba said improving Zambia’s electoral environment would be one of the biggest achievements by a President since independence. “We can only pray and hope that the promise is going to...



