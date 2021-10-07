Finance Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane during the induction meeting of Ministers and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FINANCE and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says government will be leaning heavily on police and other investigative agencies to ensure that they deal with revelations of wasteful expenditure in the Auditor General’s Report. The Auditor General’s Report on Accounts of the Republic for the financial year ended December 31, 2020, revealed that wasteful expenditure among ministries increased from K3.7 million in 2019 to K1.4 billion in 2020. In an interview, Dr Musokotwane said investigative wings should do their work without fail and ensure that those found misusing government...