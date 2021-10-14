PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has admitted that some PF-aligned civil servants still serving in government are sabotaging a lot of things and could be destroying evidence but says everything is being monitored closely. And President Hichilema says a government official who was arbitrarily recalling and dispatching people into the Foreign Service was fired two days ago. Meanwhile, President Hichilema says it is debatable to say women are being left out of decision making positions, revealing that a soon to be unveiled State House permanent secretary is a lady. Speaking when he...



