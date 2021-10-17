PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says government will in the next few days announce the first national asset recovery. And President Hichilema says temptations in Office of the President are huge, adding that he now understands why people get corrupt in his position. Meanwhile, President Hichilema has disclosed that about 20 senior party officials have asked him for jobs at DMMU after seeing how rich the previous office bearers had become. Speaking during a mass celebration of founder UPND leader Anderson Mazoka in Lusaka, Saturday, President Hichilema said recovering national assets was...



