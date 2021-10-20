FORMER home affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo has advised the police to conduct themselves professionally and not get excited by arresting opposition members. Commenting on the recent arrest of Lusangazi PF aspiring council chairperson Patrick Banda who was charged with personation after he allegedly used a grade 12 Certificate which did not belong to him during nominations, Kampyongo wondered why the police only decided to effect the arrest now when the candidate in question had participated in other polls without problems in the past. “These are the people that were saying...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.