MMD president Nevers Mumba says his party has resolved to forge a partnership with the UPND based on a set of common values. And Mumba says any delays in dealing with the mafias will cost this country’s destiny. At a briefing, Thursday, Mumba, however, said the partnership was not an entry into the UPND Alliance. “The New Hope MMD has resolved to forge a partnership with the UPND based on a set of common values. We shall support every effort by the new government to deliver on these fundamental policy...
