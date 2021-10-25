VICE-PRESIDENT Mutale Nalumango says the recovery of funds alleged to have been obtained from corrupt practices will continue because it is provided for in the Zambian laws. Speaking in Parliament, Friday, Vice-President Nalumango said Section 80 of the Anti-Corruption Act allows for a person who was found with money or property believed to be proceeds of crime to declare or forfeit it to the state, rather than undergoing a lengthy court process. She was responding to a question from Zambezi East UPND member of parliament Brian Kambita on how much...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.