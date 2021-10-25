GOVERNANCE activist Brebner Changala has called on the new dawn administration to allow the current Constitutional Court Judges to re-apply through a proper vetting system saying they need to be re-examined. A Copperbelt based woman recently wrote to the Judiciary complaining that a judge of the Constitutional Court had sex with her from when she was 14 years old, and as such, was not fit to be on the bench. Commenting on the development, Changala said no due diligence or background checks were conducted on the current ConCourt Judges. “The...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.