ZAMBIA National Students Union (ZANASU) president Steven Kanyakula says most students turned out in huge numbers to vote for UPND with the hope that meal allowances will be reinstated as part of the loan scheme. On Monday, Finance and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane said government was currently unable to reintroduce meal allowances for students. He said the UPND government was still committed to paying student meal allowances but there were no funds to support it currently. But in an interview, Kanyakula said it was saddening that the campaign...



