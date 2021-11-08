THREE University of Zambia unions have resolved to go on go-slow until their gratuities are paid. The unions are represented by the University of Zambia Allied and Workers’ Union (UNZAAWU), the University of Zambia Professional Staff Union (UNZAPROSU) and the University of Zambia Lecturers and Researchers’ Union (UNZALARU). Speaking to Journalists, Friday, UNZAPROSU president Michael Kaluba said the university had been mismanaged and that the unions would continue with the go slow until their demands were met. “We had a joint meeting as leaders to reflect on the wrong things...



