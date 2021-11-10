THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), in collaboration with the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA), has seized seven boxes containing 336 bottles of Benylin with Codeine syrup at Victoria Falls Border in Livingstone. In a joint statement, DEC and ZRA disclosed that the consignment was discovered during a search conducted on a Shalom Truck which resulted in the arrest of two drivers. “The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) in collaboration with the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) have seized a consignment of Benylin with Codeine syrup at Victoria Falls Border in Livingstone. The consignment…...



