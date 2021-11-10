Foreign Affairs Minister Stanley Kakubo at the induction meeting of Cabinet and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FOREIGN AFFAIRS Minister Stanley Kakubo has received and welcomed the first batch of Zambians who have been evacuated from Ethiopia due to civil unrest in that country. Rebels in Ethiopia are threatening to advance to the capital, Addis Ababa, as the federal army calls on former military personnel to join in the fight. Addressing the media at Kenneth Kaunda International airport, Tuesday, Kakubo thanked the Zambian Air Force and other relevant stakeholders who ensured that Zambians were evacuated safely. “The AU and UN have both put in place measures to…...