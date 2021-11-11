RAINBOW Party general secretary Wynter Kabimba says the UPND government has only succeeded in decentralizing corruption from Lusaka to the constituencies as a result of the increased Constituency Development Fund (CDF). And Kabimba says he initially thought the UPND Cabinet would comprise angels, only to discover that some of the ministers who had been appointed after so long were corrupt. Meanwhile, Kabimba says his party is in the process of changing its name since “rainbow” has been associated with LGBT over the years. Speaking when he featured on United Voice...



