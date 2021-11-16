UPND deputy secretary general Patrick Mucheleka says some PF members must not push their luck too far, stating that certain crimes they committed whilst in power might be revisited. In an interview, Mucheleka said he would ask vice president Mutale Nalumngo to reopen a case against PF acting secretary general Nickson Chilangwa who insulted and slapped her during a by-election in Kawambwa. He said the PF could not reform with people who destroyed the former ruling party still in leadership. “Let Chilangwa try to find something else to talk about…....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.