PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has called for more concerted efforts in the pursuit of criminal assets in the country. And President Hichilema has emphasized the need for part of forfeited assets to be reallocated back to law enforcement agencies to help strengthen law enforcement measures and crime prevention. In a speech read on his behalf by Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu during the opening of the asset recovery and forfeiture workshop organized by the National Prosecution Authority and the Attorney General Alliance of Africa, Monday, the Head…...



