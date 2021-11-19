VICE-PRESIDENT Mutale Nalumango has challenged women to take keen interest in politics, saying women’s political participation results in tangible gains for democracy, including greater responsiveness to citizens’ needs. The Vice-President was speaking during the fourth Forum for Zambia Women Accountants (FZWA) national symposium held at Mulungushi international conference centre, Thursday, under the theme “driving change – choose to challenge’’. Vice-President Nalumango said the low levels of female political representation in Zambia were considered to undermine the quality of the country’s democracy. “Zambia has a very low proportion of women in...



