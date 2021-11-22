L-r: Tourism and Arts Minister Ronald Chitotela, Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa, Justice Minister Given Lubinda (l) and Agriculture Minister Michael Katambo during the day of Prayer and Fasting held at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on February 22, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PF vice-president Given Lubinda says the party is not concerned about the nullification of two of its parliamentary seats. And Lubinda says there is nothing special about the people appointed as Permanent Secretaries despite President Hakainde Hichilema’s delay in making the appointments. Commenting on the nullification of Kwacha PF member of parliament Joseph Malanji and Kabushi PF member of parliament Bowman Lusambo’s seats, Lubinda accused the UPND government of spending all their efforts and energy in trying to annihilate the PF. He said the party was currently studying the judgements…...