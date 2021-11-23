THE Patriotic Front has lost three more parliamentary seats after the High Court nullified the elections of Lunte, Chimwemwe and Nakonde MPs. Former transport and communications minister Mutotwe Kafwaya says the nullification of his “hard earned” Lunte seat by the Kasama High Court is hard impacting. And Nakonde PF member of parliament Lukas Simumba says he will appeal the court’s decision to nullify his parliamentary seat. On Monday, the Kasama High Court and the Chinsali High Court nullified Kafwaya and Simumba’s seats, respectively. On the same day, the Ndola High…...



